Sheriff's office: Store owner charged after firing warning shots while trying to detain shoplifting suspects

The owner of a store in Calloway County, Kentucky, was arrested Friday after deputies say he fired a warning shot while trying to detain shoplifters at his business.

Deputies say the sheriff's office got a call reporting the shoplifting incident around 1:50 p.m. Friday at the KY C-Mart in Hazel. While deputies were responding, they say dispatchers got another call reporting that shots had been fired at the same location.

Investigators say the store's owner, 32-year-old Ghanshyam N. Patel of Cadiz, followed the shoplifting suspects outside and tried to detain them until deputies arrived. According to deputies, Patel fired a warning shot into the asphalt parking lot next to their vehicle.

The suspects quickly left, and they were found later in Puryear, Tennessee.

Patel was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, third degree terroristic threatening and and menacing.

The sheriff's department says the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending in the case.