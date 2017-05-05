On National Nurses Day: Best and worst states for nurses

Saturday, May 6, is National Nurses Day. The day is meant to raise awareness of the role nurses play in society and recognize their difficult and often thankless work.

But which are the best and worst states for nurses? A recent ranking by financial website Wallethub ranked Kentucky as 25th in the nation for nurses. Tennessee ranked 28th, Missouri ranked 22nd, and Illinois ranked 17th.

The ranking included all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The top five best states were, from first to fifth place: Wisconsin, New Mexico, Iowa, Texas and Colorado.

The bottom five states were, from 47th to 51st place: Alabama, Louisiana, New York, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia.

Wallethub says the rankings, released May 3, were based on two main focuses:

1. Opportunity and Competition

2. Work environment

Those two focuses were evaluated using 18 metrics, which you can read more about by clicking here. You can also see the rest of the rankings, as well as commentary from experts on the state of the nursing industry.