KSP arrest man for assaulting another on transit bus

MAYFIELD, KY -- Kentucky State police arrested a man for assaulting another on a Fulton Transit Bus.

Troopers got the call around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5th from a transit bus driver reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.

The victim, Larry West was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and then airlifted to Vanderbilt for life-threatening injuries.

Investigation shows Daniel Dulin, 44 of Mayfield, Kentucky assaulted West by hitting him multiple times with his fists while on the Bus.

KSP Detectives found Dulin Saturday, May 6th at his home on Tom Drive in Graves County.

Dulin was charged with First Degree Assault and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.