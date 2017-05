According to Gander Mountain's website, the company is closing 126 stores nationwide.

Local 6 has reached out to Gander Mountain in regards to the Paducah location, but has not heard back.

On Twitter, CEO of Camping World which acquired Gander Mountain, Marcus Lemonis has announced that some stores will stay open.

The manager of the Paducah, KY location would not comment on any closing, but noted customers need to use their gift cards by May 18th.