Views of local flooding from helicopter

The Mississippi River crested on Saturday, one day earlier than the National Weather Service predicted. It's also lower than predicted at nearly 14 feet above flood level.

The high water is turning homes into islands, making roads impassable and drowning farmland. Click on the video and see the view from up in U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

U.S. Coast Guard Incident Commander Mark Sawyer says members from across the country have been in Cape Girardeau, Missouri all week helping state and local officials with the flooding.

"Still some concern over farmlands and some smaller cities," says Sawyer. "So that's the reason why we use some of our flood punts operators, we call these flood punts, to go out and help these communities that are affected, transport goods, supplies as well as bring them to safety."

As of now, the Upper Mississippi River is still closed to barge traffic.