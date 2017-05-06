Gyorko scratched from lineup with sore hand

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko has been scratched from Saturday night's lineup because of a sore right hand.



Gyorko took a bad hop off his throwing hand in the second inning of Friday's 10-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. He left in the bottom of the sixth after going 2 for 4 with one RBI.



Gyorko leads St. Louis with six homers and is second on the team with 27 hits. Greg Garcia replaced him in the lineup.



___



More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.