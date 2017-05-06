Cubs cut OF Matt Szczur to make room for LHP Rob Zastryzny

The Chicago Cubs have designated reserve outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment to make room for left-hander Rob Zastryzny.



Szczur was drafted by the Cubs in 2010 and made his major league debut in 2014. He likely will attract some interest on the open market, so he could be headed out of town via trade.



Zastryzny was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. He was 0-1 with a save and a 6.88 ERA in seven relief appearances in the minors.



The move gives manager Joe Maddon another option for his overworked bullpen.



Zastryzny was available for Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees. He made his big league debut last year and went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.



