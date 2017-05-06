Leake, Carpenter, Adams pace Cardinals past Braves

Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.



Aledmys Diaz went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs to help the Cardinals improve to 12-5 since beginning the season 3-9.



Leake (4-1) allowed three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in seven innings. He held the Braves to just one hit before Matt Kemp doubled in the seventh and scored on Adonis Garcia's three-run homer.



Leake gave up a single to Nick Markakis in the second and retired the next 12 batters before pinch-hitter Lane Adams reached on third baseman Greg Garcia's throwing error in the sixth.

