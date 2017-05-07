Williamson Co. Sheriff's investigating shooting

WILLIAMSON, IL - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

The shooting was at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion around 1:55 AM in the parking lot of the bar.

One person was hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Local 6 does not have information about the identity or description of the suspect.

Detectives interviewed the victim and several witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.