Family speaks out after son killed by distracted driver

When Draffen Dykes turned 9-years-old, he got the gift of his dreams. It was a limited edition Harley Davidson Sportster bicycle.

On May 3, 2003, Draffen took his new bike out for a ride in McCracken County. His mom, Rhonda Morgan, says her son never came home that day.

"There was a woman screaming in our yard and all she was saying was, 'A little boy. A little boy,'" says Morgan.

It was Draffen.

"He was tangled up in his bike," says Morgan. "He was blue."

Draffen died in his mother's arms four days later.

"I just stopped living," says Morgan. "I couldn't do anything. I couldn't take care of myself. I couldn't take care of my son. I couldn't take care of my husband. I laid in that bed and looked out my window and prayed that somebody could wake me up from this dream."

Draffen's older brother, Anson Dykes, says this is where it happened.

"He was coming off of this road and turning into his lane and she was over in the wrong lane," says Dykes. "So he couldn't do anything to get out of the way and that's how he got hit."

Morgan says the driver was distracted.

"By the time she looked up and saw him, she already hit him," says Morgan.

With the school year almost over, students are gearing up for summer; which means, you'll soon be seeing more kids playing outside.

"We're just a society of being in a hurry," says Morgan. "Just slow down this summer. Go over that hill a little slower. Come around those curves a little slower. You just don't know what's going to be on the other side. It could be a little boy riding his bike, having the time of his life and then it's over."

Morgan says, at first, she blamed the driver for killing her son. She has since forgiven the driver. Now, they're working together to spread awareness on distracted driving.