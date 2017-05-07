Paducah Police K9 helped arrest man on several charges

Paducah Police arrested a man after he tried to run away and the K9 unit found him hiding in a garage.

Paris Thomas was pulled over on Jackson Street for having an expired license plate.

Thomas pulled into a parking lot, then jumped from his car and ran away.

Hudson chased Thomas, but he got away.

Sgt. Nathan Antonites responded with his K9 partner, Junior. Junior tracked Thomas to a garage in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Junior located the man hiding behind a door that had been stored inside the garage.

Thomas refused to come out of hiding and refused to show Antonites if he had anything in his hands, K9 Junior apprehended him. He had minor injuries to his left hand and the right side of his chest. He was treated at Baptist Health Paducah, then booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Thomas was arrested and charged with having no registration, second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving with no operator’s license, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, and on a warrant charging him with failing to appear.

Officers located $563 cash, 75 grams of marijuana and digital scales in Thomas’ possession. Those items were seized as evidence