Local anti-bullying activist claims Godiva cheated her out of $10,000

PADUCAH, KY -- Local anti-bullying activist, Susan Guess says the chocolate company Godiva cheated her out of $10,000.

Over the phone, Guess says how she applied to a "Lady Godiva" contest last year to hopefully win money for her non-profit "guess anti-bullying." The contest's website says it aims to quote "celebrate inspirational women around the world".

Guess says hadn't heard much from the company but then received a tax form noting she had won $10,000. Guess says she never received that money. She says this is about credibility and honesty, and hopes Godvia will make good on their promises.

Guess says, "For me particularly as an anti-bullying activist where I preach every day to stand up to the injustices of the world it doesn't matter if it's another person being mean to you or a nearly billion dollar company that hasn't done what they promised I believe I have a duty to stand up and say it's wrong and for them to give them an opportunity to make it right

We've also reached out to Godiva but haven't heard back. There are two other women who have teamed up with Guess in her statement.