Pham's 2-run HR lifts Cards over Braves 6-4 in 14

Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.



Pham's long home run in the 14th off Josh Collmenter (0-1) drove in rookie Magneuris Sierra, who reached on second baseman Jace Peterson's fielding error.



Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs.



Freddie Freeman's 11th homer off Brett Cecil in the eighth tied the game, completing Atlanta's comeback from a 4-0 deficit.



Matt Carpenter had a first-inning homer for St. Louis. He went deep in all three games during the series, giving him seven home runs this season.

