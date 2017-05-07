Caldwell County falls in All "A" State Championship game

The Caldwell County Tigers went into extra innings for the third time in three games, but fell to Louisville Holy Cross 5-3 in the All "A" Classic State Championship game on Sunday.

The Tigers trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning, but a Shane Burns sac fly tied the game. In the top of the 10th Holy Cross plated two runs thanks to a Caldwell County throwing error giving them the lead for good.

Earlier in the day, Caldwell County beat Lexington Christian Academy 4-3 in 8 innings to advance to the championship game.

