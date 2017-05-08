Missing 12-year-old girl found in good health

UPDATE: Paducah police say the missing girl was found and that she is in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah Police need your help finding a 12 year-old girl who disappeared on Sunday, May 7th.

The department tell us Mary Jane Conley was last seen near her home on the 300 block of Old Mayfield Road on Sunday around noon. She's described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 lbs with brown hair and eyes. Conley was wearing maroon stretch pants, a white tank top with a zebra on it, and black Michael Jordan shoes. She was also wearing a silver watch. Conley also has piercings in both ears.

If you have seen Conley or have any information on where she might be, please contact Paducah Police.