Appeals court to weigh challenge to revised President Trump travel ban

President Donald Trump is hoping that a federal appeals court will approve his revised travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries.More
The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration. Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.More
House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy.More
President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.More
The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.More
