Culvert work to reduce McCracken County road to one lane

A portion of a road will be down to one lane in McCracken starting Monday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at KY 1438 near mile point 3 to do erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert. This is between KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.



This is one of 6 bridge and culvert sites scheduled for erosion mediation work. The other five are in Graves County.