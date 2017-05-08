Culvert work to reduce McCracken County road to one lane

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at KY 1438 near mile point 3 to do erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert.More
Several roads are closed or down to one lane in the Local 6 area due to floodwaters.More
UPDATE: The roadway is back open on a section of Kentucky 877 in the Arlington, Kentucky, area, after it was blocked for a number of hours Friday. The road was blocked after a downed tree brought down a fiber optic line.More
A section of Kentucky 1438 in McCracken County will be down to one lane starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters.More
