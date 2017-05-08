Culvert work to reduce McCracken County road to one lane - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Culvert work to reduce McCracken County road to one lane

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road will be down to one lane in McCracken starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at KY 1438 near mile point 3 to do erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert. This is between KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

This is one of 6 bridge and culvert sites scheduled for erosion mediation work.  The other five are in Graves County.

