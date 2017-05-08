Six things to know - 5/8/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Trump is hoping that a federal appeals court will approve his revised travel ban today. It targets six Muslim-majority countries. Attorneys for the justice department will defend Trump's immigration executive order in Virginia.



We will learn today just how much tourism helped the economy in Kentucky. Kentucky's Department of Tourism will release those details. State leaders plan to focus on funding the top industries in Kentucky which are horses, bourbon, music, arts, outdoors, and culinary.



A section of KY 1438 will be down to one lane in McCracken County today. It is to allow repairs because of erosion around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert. The work zone is between KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road.



Illinois State Police say troopers issued more than 1,000 distracted driving citations during a weeklong enforcement campaign. The inaugural awareness campaign kicked off April 24 and concluded April 28. Troopers also wrote up more than 980 distracted driving warnings and issued almost 6,500 citations and warnings for other vehicle code violations during the enforcement period.



The deadline is this week for people wanting to apply for this summer's Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper cadet class. People interested in working with the Highway Patrol must be at least 21, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. No applicants with felony convictions will be considered.



You're invited to join Ballard County Middle School's Global 6K for water. It is happening at Noon on the track around Bomber Field. The event is one of many held around the world to help raise money and awareness of the need for clean water.