Parenting 101 - Time-Out Mistakes

It's a kid's job to explore the world around them - and part of that journey involves testing boundaries. That means your kid might push the limits to find out what's okay and what isn't.

So what do you do when your child gets worked up? Sometimes the best way to help them calm down is remove them from the situation with a little quiet time -- better known as a time-out. Parents, teachers, and other childcare specialists will tell you they can be effective - but not always.

Sarah Craft loves teaching kindergarten at Clark Elementary in Paducah, Kentucky.



"There's never a dull moment. We're excited to be here and excited to learn," she says.



With the excitement of these new activities, the kiddos are also learning about discipline.

"Time-out is a period of time for a child to sit and think about a choice they've made and how to make a better choice next time," Craft tells us.

But it's important to know when to use them. Craft says you have to be up front with your expectations and what's going to happen if a child chooses to do something. That includes situations of hands and feet on other children, talking back and disrespect.

"Children can tell if you're not going to follow through. If you make promises and never keep them, nothing is going to happen," Craft adds. She recommends one minute per one year of age.



"If they understand and are sitting nicely, five minutes should be plenty," she says. "If they continue to make the same mistake, it could last as long as it needs to."

The time-out isn't just for the child. It can help adults take a break from the situation, too. Craft says she knows sometimes it's hard, but you have to stay positive and point out things your children are doing well to reinforce what behavior is acceptable.

WHEN TO USE TIME-OUTS

Amber Sanderson is a special needs teacher at Clark Elementary. She recommends using time-outs when or after other positive behavior approaches haven't worked - or your child isn't listening to what you say.

She also says time-outs are appropriate if a child does something dangerous. This includes running into the street or running away from you in a store. A time-out in this situation can help your child see that behaviors like this are never acceptable.

Another good time for a timeout is if your child does something harmful - like hurting another child. That can include things like biting or fighting.



Try a warning system and use timeout if your child doesn't listen to you after being warned. Just make sure that your child knows you mean what you say - and that if they don't listen to you there will be consequences.

COMMON TIME-OUT MISTAKES

Time-outs can be an effective way to discipline your kids. The American Academy of Pediatrics says they're are a good way to promote positive behavior with your kids. But if you're struggling to get your child to stay in timeout - it may be because of something you're doing.

We found a blog by a mom that breaks down the common mistakes you might be making -why they don't work - and what you can do to fix it.

THE TIME-OUT DIDN'T WORK: WHAT NOW?

Sometimes you can try everything and it just doesn't work. All kids are different and some just don't respond the way you want them to. If time-outs don't work for your kids, there are some other discipline options you can try.

Try logical consequences. That can be something like ending a playdate if they are whining or arguing. If you can match the punishment with the crime, your child will connect the actions and results. It also helps them learn responsibility.

Reward them for good behavior. Set a standard at the beginning of the day and have some kind of treat or reward if they do certain things well. Another way to keep up with this system is to try a sticker chart.

Go to the opposite end of the spectrum and add more chores or responsibilities. Having children do things they don't like will keep them on their best behavior.