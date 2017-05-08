Children's Day being held this weekend at Homeplace 1850s Farm

Your kids can learn what it was like to live on a farm in the 1850s this weekend.



This Saturday, May 13, the Homeplace 1850s Farm at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be holding a Children's Day on the Farm.



Children who attend will experience the life of a child on an 1850s farm.



Activities they can take part in include journal jottings, spring cleaning, working with a pole lathe, shadowy silhouettes, toy time, group games, spring planting, spring gardening, plow power and playful pinwheels.



The event runs from 10:00 a.m. - Noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Homeplace admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.



For more information on the event, click here.