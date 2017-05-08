Paducah mayor writes blog post about proposed Pecan Drive rezoning

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says she is looking into the issues brought up by residents who live on Pecan Drive.
Last month, a meeting was held with residents of Pecan Drive over a proposed plan to rezone property in the neighborhood.
LifeCare Centers of America want to rezone roughly 18-acre property at 4231 Pecan Drive from a low density residential zone to a high density residential zone so that they can build a skilled nursing center.
During the meeting, dozens of people attended and voiced their concerns over noise, traffic, flooding, and overall quality of life if the skilled nursing center was built.
On Saturday, Harless wrote on her blog about the area and highlighted three big issues she got from the meeting; flooding, traffic and trees.
She says in the blog post that she wants to put together a plan to solve those issues.
Harless also said, "This is not a zero sum game though. I’m not looking to choose sides. I’m looking to facilitate smart growth and enhance our city. These two things can be done in tandem."
The City Commission will be talking about the rezoning during their meeting on Tuesday, May 9. You can see the agenda for that meeting below.
