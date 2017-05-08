Tennessee lawmaker pulls school bus seat belt bill for year

Records show boys have suffered serious injury and trauma, yet cases often are minimized as "hazing."More
The legislation would have mandated seat belts in new school buses bought after July 2019.More
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will not accept new students at the Middle College, a program that allows a select number of juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.More
The McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to make Brian Harper its next school district superintendent.He will replace Quin Sutton, who is retiring.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
