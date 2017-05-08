KY crews expected to ramp up mowing activities after rain delay

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should be on alert for mowing crews.



Crews are attempting to kickoff mowing season this week after being held up by almost daily rainfall last week.



Drivers could see crews working along some Interstates, parkways, and US highways by late Monday morning.



State crews will be ramping up mowing activities along rural secondary highways in Western Kentucky through the week.



Drivers who see mowing crews should slow down and drive with caution.