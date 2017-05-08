PHOTO GALLERY: 19 different varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items being recalled

Several Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.



Nineteen products are being voluntarily recalled by Pinnacle Foods, Inc.



All "Best By" dates are being recalled. Anyone who has these products should not eat them and instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.



The recall is only for the frozen products listed and not any of Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.



Along with the list below, we have a photo gallery of the recalled items above.

19 Retail Products PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921