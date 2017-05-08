PHOTO GALLERY: 19 different varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items being recalled

Several Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.
Nineteen products are being voluntarily recalled by Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
All "Best By" dates are being recalled. Anyone who has these products should not eat them and instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
The recall is only for the frozen products listed and not any of Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.
Along with the list below, we have a photo gallery of the recalled items above.
|
19 Retail Products
|
PKG UPC
|
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|
019600054603
|
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|
019600054801
|
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600057703
|
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600058908
|
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|
019600059684
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|
019600061007
|
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062004
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062103
|
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062202
|
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|
019600062301
|
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600064701
|
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600064909
|
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|
019600066408
|
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600068204
|
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|
019600069102
|
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|
019600435907
|
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|
019600435921
|
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|
051000063915
|
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|
658276202903
