PHOTO GALLERY: 19 different varieties of Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items being recalled

Several Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Nineteen products are being voluntarily recalled by Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

All "Best By" dates are being recalled. Anyone who has these products should not eat them and instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

The recall is only for the frozen products listed and not any of Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

Along with the list below, we have a photo gallery of the recalled items above.

19 Retail Products 

PKG UPC 

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz

019600054603

AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz

019600054801

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600057703

AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600058908

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600059684

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz

019600061007

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062004

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062103

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062202

AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062301

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064701

AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064909

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz

019600066408

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600068204

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600069102

AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM

019600435907

AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT

019600435921

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz

051000063915

HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz

658276202903

