Teacher appreciation week: national teacher day

Whether they are a member of your family, a friend, or a part of your child's life, you likely know a teacher. The National Education Association (NEA) says there are more than 3.1 million teachers educating more than 49.7 million children in public schools. Now is a good time to thank a teacher since May 8-12 is Teacher Appreciation Week. May 9 is National Teacher Day.

Are you looking for ideas to thank a teacher? You may want to avoid gifts with a fragrance like candles or soaps. Teachers say they appreciate homemade gifts like a thank you note or drawing. They also like snacks, gift certificates, and gifts for the classroom.

You can also voice your appreciation on social media. The NEA encourages you to post a picture, send a tweet, or write a status on Facebook and add #ThankATeacher