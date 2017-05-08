Illinois' attorney general pushes student loan legislation

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
President Donald Trump is hoping that a federal appeals court will approve his revised travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries.More
The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration. Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.More
The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.More
Records show boys have suffered serious injury and trauma, yet cases often are minimized as "hazing."More
The legislation would have mandated seat belts in new school buses bought after July 2019.More
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will not accept new students at the Middle College, a program that allows a select number of juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.More
The McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to make Brian Harper its next school district superintendent.He will replace Quin Sutton, who is retiring.More
