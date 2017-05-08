Warrant affidavit lists more than 30 complaints against local lawyer charged with theft

A search warrant request for the office of a local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from clients shows more than 30 people have made complaints against the lawyer, including a former employee.

We first told you about the arrest of attorney Grant King on April 28. He was charged with keeping settlement money from clients in two cases. Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say the clients hired King to negotiate car crash settlements with insurance companies, but then spent the settlement money, making no payments to the clients. King pleaded not guilty in a McCracken County courtroom last week.

The search warrant affidavit Local 6 received on Monday, May 8, for the J. Grant King Law Offices shows 34 complaints total against King, including the former employee and the former clients we first told you about on April 28.

According to the warrant request document, the former employee came forward after she learned about the charges against King. She told investigators King owes her $6,000 in back pay. She also said she has a case with King regarding a car crash settlement. King paid her what she was owed in her settlement, the document says, but King still owes medical bills he was supposed to pay her from the settlement money.

The former employee told investigators King had records of all the cases he represented at his office. Detectives showed her the list of names of people who have reported they are owed payments from King, and the document says she recognized some of the names from case files in King's office. That prompted the request to search King's office at 115 Noah Cove in Paducah.

We want to be transparent in our reporting. King owes our parent company, Paxton Media, money for advertising services.