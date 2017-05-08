Warrant affidavit lists more than 30 complaints against local lawyer charged with theft

A man who was assaulted on a Fulton Transit Bus on Friday has died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police Post 1.More
A search warrant request for the office of a local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from clients shows more than 30 people have made complaints against the lawyer, including a former employee.More
A man charged with murder after a crash in February that claimed a woman's life pleaded not guilty in Graves County on Monday.More
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. The shooting was at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion around 1:55 AM in the parking lot of the bar.More
Kentucky State police arrested a man for assaulting another on a Fulton Transit Bus.More
