Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural meaning' law

Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
President Donald Trump is hoping that a federal appeals court will approve his revised travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries.More
The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration. Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.More
The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.More
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.More
A federal appeals court says a gay couple's lawsuit seeking damages from a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue them a marriage license can proceed.More
A Kentucky family court judge says he won't hear anymore adoption cases that involve gay adults.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed legislation requiring use of the "natural and ordinary meaning" of undefined words in state law, which LGBT advocates fear could spur discrimination against same-sex couples and transgender people.More
