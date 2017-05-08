Man charged in deadly crash pleads not guilty

A man charged with murder after a crash in February that claimed a woman's life pleaded not guilty in Graves County on Monday.

Deputies say Patrick Wilson had a blood alcohol limit nearly three times the legal limit when he drove through a stop sign and hit another car in Graves County in January. A passenger in the other car, Kristie Wiggins, died at the scene of the crash.

Wilson was charged in February with murder, first degree assault, driving under the influence on the second offense with aggravated circumstances, failure to wear a seat belt, and disregarding a stop sign.

Wilson will be back in court in June.

