Joseph Anderson's attorney says deadly stabbing was self defense

Joseph "Joey" Anderson's attorney said Anderson got into the knife fight that led to Grant Beckner's death to defend himself. "That is not an intentional murder. It may be something else less, but it is not a murder," Attorney Don Thomas said of the evidence in the case.

Anderson is accused of stabbing Grant Beckner to death in April outside the Princeton Elks Lodge. Witnesses said a 15-year-old feud between the men led to the fight.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, Anderson sat before a judge and listened as a Princeton police detective explained why Anderson is charged with murder.

"The victim was found stabbed several times in the chest and back," said Detective Trent Fox.

Fox said Anderson left after he stabbed Grant Beckner behind the Elks Lodge, and was later arrested.

"Did you secure any weapons on my client, on the scene or on the deceased?" Thomas asked Fox.

"There were no weapons on either the client or the deceased," Fox said.



It was revealed in court that the knife that killed Beckner was never found. Thomas said his evidence shows it's possible both men were armed.

"I think the facts will show this. That there were more than one person that was injured," Thomas said.

Thomas said Anderson had stab wounds. He said surveillance video shows that Beckner chased Anderson out of the Elks Lodge, leading to a fight.

"I would say there is high likelihood this is a self defense case and if we prove that he will be found not guilty," Thomas said.

Members of the Elks Lodge remember Beckner as one of their most beloved members. Anderson, the well-known superintendent of the city's water utility, remains in jail. The source of the 15-year-old feud that witnesses said led to their argument is still unknown.

We requested the video Thomas mentioned, but police said they couldn't give it to us because it's part of the ongoing investigation.

Princeton Water and Wastewater placed Anderson on unpaid administrative leave. A grand jury will decide if the case will go to trial.