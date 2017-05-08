Joseph Anderson's attorney says deadly stabbing was self defense

Joseph "Joey" Anderson's attorney said Anderson got into the knife fight that led to Grant Beckner's death to defend himself. "That is not an intentional murder. It may be something else less, but it is not a murder," Attorney Don Thomas said of the evidence in the case.More
A man who was assaulted on a Fulton Transit Bus on Friday has died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police Post 1.More
A search warrant request for the office of a local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from clients shows more than 30 people have made complaints against the lawyer, including a former employee.More
A man charged with murder after a crash in February that claimed a woman's life pleaded not guilty in Graves County on Monday.More
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. The shooting was at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion around 1:55 AM in the parking lot of the bar.More
