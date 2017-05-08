Man attacked on transit bus dies in hospital

A man who was assaulted on a Fulton Transit Bus on Friday has died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police Post 1.

KSP says 64-year-old Larry West of Mayfield died at 5 p.m. on Monday at Vanderbilt. Troopers say West's death means the charges against the man accused of assaulting him will be upgraded to murder.

Troopers say 44-year-old Daniel Dulin of Mayfield, Kentucky assaulted West by repeatedly punching him on the bus on Friday. Dulin was arrested Saturday in Graves County.

Dulin was initially charged with first degree assault, which is a felony. Troopers say that charge will be upgraded to murder.