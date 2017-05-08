Murray High's Flener hired as Superintendent at Russellville

Murray High boy's basketball coach Bart Flener has been hired as the next Superintendent at Russellville.

The Russellville School Board voted unanimously to hire Flener as their Superintendent on Monday night.

"I feel honored that they have the confidence in me to do the job," Flener told WPSD moments after the decision was announced.

Flener spent three seasons as the boy's basketball coach at Murray High going 69-29 in that span. The Tigers won the 2016 1st Region Championship under Flener, advancing to the KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

