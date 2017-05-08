Kentucky tourism boosting local and state revenue, economy

Tourism is bringing in even more money to your hometown. From 2015, Kentucky tourism is up 5.1 percent across the state. For all of west Kentucky that means a $923.8 million economic impact.

That means you're saving money at home too.

The quilt show is over, which means the quilters have come and gone, but their money has stayed in town.

Frank Bennett, CEO of the National Quilt Museum, says the quilters are positive, they spend money, and they keep coming back. He says: “At the end of the day, every dollar that can come into the economy from outside this area is money we can spend to promote projects and expand.”

Every dollar spent there or at any attraction in town helps go into your pocket. Tourism contributes an estimated $1,200 per year, per household.

Kentucky Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum says tourism is the third largest industry in the state.

She wants Kentuckians to understand more of what that means for their everyday lives.

She says: “When you look at that tax bill that comes around, all too often you can say 'Hey, that would be $1,200 more if not for the tourists coming into our state spending money.'”

Bennett says they know they're doing something right. The quilt show grows every year. “Truly, people will come 5, 6, 7,000 miles to Paducah to enjoy a whole lot of things we have to see here," he says.

He says what many people don't realize is that it's not just the beautiful quilts that keep them coming back. It’s also you, the kind neighbor living here. “Be hospitable and be part of the experience," Bennett says. "Be one of the things they remember.”

The Illinois office of Tourism says visitors invested $35 billion in 2016 in Illinois. That is a 3 percent growth across that state.