Floodwaters take over Miller City, Illinois

High water is surrounding homes and washing out roads in Miller City, Illinois. Floodwaters that began flowing in last week continue to leave families and wildlife stranded.

The Mississippi River may have crested in Thebes over the weekend, but high waters are still pouring in regularly to the small farm community.

"It's 9 foot deep right here where we're at now. This is a farm field," said David Willis. The Len Small Levee District commissioner farms in the area and used to live there until the New Year’s Flood last year that left damage for most farmers and homeowners in the area.

Now, Willis said water has been pouring in for days through the breach in the levee that was created during the New Year’s Flood.

“Twenty-five percent of the Mississippi is running through here right now. I think it's more than that, if you look at the amount of water," Willis said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to repair the breach after last year’s flooding, citing its high cost. But, with the three-quarter mile breach wreaking havoc on homes and farms in the area, many people are hoping to see that breach repaired soon. Until it can be fixed, folks living in the area are waiting out the high waters from their homes, many with levees they’ve built around them to keep the waters out.

Willis said leaving your home during the flood isn’t an option for many people, especially not the ones that want to stay in Miller City in the long term.

"You've got to stay and protect your house. It's like, these people here, they've got to keep the pumps going. If they leave for a night, it'd flood them," he said.

With nine feet of water sitting on farmer's plants and crops, anything they've planted in the spring is gone. But the rest of the damage will take days to see and weeks more to assess. There are power lines ripped out and downed, roads washed away entirely by the strong current coming in.

Willis said once the water does go down, just assessing the damage will be a challenge here.

"The roads, you'd have to get them fixed before you can even come down here," Willis said. He and others had planned to start repairs to the Len Small Levee themselves this summer. Now, they want to start work as soon as things dry out —before another flood comes back in.

The Mississippi River at Thebes measured 42 feet. According to the National Weather Service, that’s 9 feet above flood stage.