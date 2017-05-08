Trump nominates another Kentuckian to appeals court

Louisville attorney John K. Bush has become the latest Kentuckian to be nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Bush has compiled solid conservative credentials during a career that included a role with President Ronald Reagan's legal team during the Iran-Contra investigation.



Bush is a partner in the Louisville law office of Bingham Greenebaum Doll.



He was among nearly a dozen nominees announced by the White House on Monday for posts throughout the federal judiciary. In March, Trump nominated U.S. District Judge Amul R. Thapar, who serves in the Eastern District of Kentucky.



The 52-year-old Bush has headed the Louisville chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group.