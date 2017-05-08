5/8 1st Region Tennis Tournament Quarterfinals

Below is a list of reported scores from the quarterfinals of the 1st Region Tennis Tournament.
Boy's Singles
Vincent Shiben (McCracken County) def. Caden Tillett (St. Mary) 6-0, 6-0
Davis Rowton (Paducah Tilghman) def. Marshall Thompson (Calloway County) 6-0, 6-1
Zach Althouse (McCracken County def. Brady Smith (Mayfield) 6-0, 6-0
Parker Rowton (Paducah Tilghman) def. Hayden Jaco (Marshall County) 6-2, 6-2
Girl's Singles
Michelle McKamey (McCracken County) def. Leah Taylor (Murray) 6-0, 6-0
Lara Shannon (Paducah Tilghman) def. Laken Shultz (Graves County) 6-4, 6-4
Natalie Lansden (Paducah Tilghman) def. Carson McKee (Graves County) 6-4, 6-3
Sophia Shiben (McCracken County) def. Elizabeth Padgett (Marshall County) 6-2, 6-4
Boy's Doubles
Dodson/Dodson (Mayfield) def. Hernando/Ellegood (Graves County) 6-3, 6-1
Newman/Windhorst (McCracken County) def. Chapman/Willie (Marshall County) 6-2, 7-6 (4)
Day/Puckett (Mayfield) def. Miles/Putz (Murray) 6-0, 6-0
Walker/Crabtree (McCracken County) def. Hale/Carrico (Graves County) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6
Girl's Doubles
Poat/Puryear (McCracken County) def. Wiggins/Lamb (Graves County) 6-0, 6-0
Fischer/West (Paducah Tilghman) def. Wagner/Wagner (Calloway County) 6-0, 6-0
Jones/Kinsey (Murray) def. Criner/Kelly (Paducah Tilghman) 6-0. 6-0
Farmer/Byassee (McCracken County) def. Wright/Henderson (Mayfield) 6-1, 6-0
