Mississippi River Port Terminal could bring more jobs to Cairo, Illinois

The proposed Mississippi River Port Terminal in Cairo, Illinois, is gathering more support. Lawmakers say Cairo is the perfect location because of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

“It is the economic lifeblood of our region. It is what connects us as a people. We need to do much more work to better utilize that to capitalize on the opportunities," said Delta Regional Authority Federal Co-Chairman Chris Masingill.

Darrell Shemwell used to play in the Mississippi River when he was a kid. He says he supports the project if it will bring more jobs to the region.

"That way everybody can get a little of everything," said Darrell Shemwell.

Cairo’s mayor also supports the proposed terminal. He says it’s exactly what the city needs to lift its spirit.

"What's been happening here lately has given the people reason to have hope again," said Cairo's mayor Tyrone Coleman.

To cover the soft cost, the project needs around $1 million to cover permitting, and then it would be handled by a private sector company.