Tennessee Senate passes $37B spending plan for next year

Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily. Senators approved the plan in a 28-2 vote Monday.More
Louisville attorney John K. Bush has become the latest Kentuckian to be nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
President Donald Trump is hoping that a federal appeals court will approve his revised travel ban that targets six Muslim-majority countries.More
