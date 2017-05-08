4 hospitalized in wreck involving car, truck and SUV

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says four people were sent to local hospitals Monday after a wreck involving a car, a pickup truck and an SUV on the Interstate 24 bridge connecting McCracken County and Metropolis, Illinois.

Deputies say Kristina Cromeenes was driving a 2013 Ford SUV in the left lane eastbound on the bridge when she stopped suddenly because of a large, rolled up tarp in the road in front of her.

The SUV was rear-ended by a 2014 Chevrolet car traveling behind it, driven by 18-year-old Korey Robertson of Illinois. Robertson was traveling with passengers 18-year-old Henry Partain and 6-month-old Lucas Partain, also of Illinois.

Robertson's car was then rear-ended by a 2003 Ford pickup truck driven by 17-year-old Colton Shires of Illinois.

Robertson, shires, Lucas Partain and Henry Partain were all taken to local hospitals. Deputies say their injuries were not incapacitating.

Traffic was down to one lane at the crash site for about 45 minutes. In addition to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Metropolis Police Department, the Concord Fire Department, the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS responded to the crash.