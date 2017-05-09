Murray State's wait on the Missouri Valley Conference continues

We started Monday knowing the nine presidents of the remaining Missouri Valley Conference schools would be meeting to discuss replacing the departing Wichita State with one or more schools. The four schools the MVC presidents are reportedly considering are Murray State, Valparaiso, Milwaukee and Nebraska-Omaha. We ended Monday not really knowing anything new.

No news leaked out from the presidents' meeting Monday or any of the four schools under consideration. As of 10:00pm Monday night, Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward said no one from the Missouri Valley Conference had contacted anyone at Murray State.

Even if Murray State does get an invitation, the process then needs to go over to the Board of Regents for official approval. The board can not meet without 24 hours notice, so this process could still take several days to play out.