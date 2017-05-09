Health department board proposes tax increase to pay for services

Immunizations, children's health care, and breast cancer treatments are just some of the services the Purchase District Health Department provides for you.

The health department board is proposing increasing how much you pay in taxes to fund the health department.

The current rate is 1.8 percent. The board wants to raise that to 2.4 percent.

That is because funding from the state is decreasing and operating expenses are going up.

There's no word yet when the board may take action on this.