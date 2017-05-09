Kentucky Dam lake water to rise as part of flood control operations

The Tennessee Valley Authority is reducing releases on the Kentucky Dam, which will cause the lake elevation to rise.



The reduction in releases should help reduce the flood crests on the lower Ohio and Mississippi rivers.



Right now, the lake is above summer pool levels as 359 feet and is expected to be up to 364 feet by the end of the week.



Residents who live around the lake are asked to move any equipment and property that could be impacted by the rising lake levels.



The Tennessee Valley Authority has been posting updates to their Facebook page which you can get to by clicking here.