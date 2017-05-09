Parenting 101 - New Additions

The happiness and love your first baby brings into your life is beyond words for parents. Preparing for the new arrival can be challenging - especially if you already have kids in in the house.

Mariah Hamby is due for baby number three in about three months. Carter is big brother to Ellie and the baby on the way.

"Life will be a lot different I think," Hamby tells us. "I'm a busy body. On my days off, we are going and doing. I don't expect to go as much. There are days when we go out to the store and it's hairy with two. I'm like oh man, this is going to be a little different with a third."

Mariah says she was a little nervous when Ellie was born, and with her third child on the way, she's already thinking ahead.



"It was a little overwhelming, I was scared, I wondered how to give great attention to two kids. He would want to go outside, but I couldn't bring a newborn in the heat. So we found ways to compromise," Hamby says. "We have an amazing bedtime routine, thinking of adding a third doesn't scare me."

Hamby recommends thinking about trading out your cute diaper bag for a practical one. Backpacks are useful because you will need your hands.

"There are some days that things are so hectic, I just laugh and think how simple it was before kids, but you wouldn't want to trade it any other way," she tells us.

PREPARING BIG BROTHERS / SISTERS

One of the biggest fears of expecting parents - is how their kids will get adjust to becoming a big brother or sister. It's normal for you to be worried about how your firstborn will adjust to no longer being your one and only - and there's bound to be some jealousy along the way. So before the new baby arrives - here are some things you can do with your *big kid.*

Put together their own play area. This will serve two purposes. Not only does it give your older child their own special area where they can keep their toys. It also keeps those toys away from the baby - who can eventually swallow some of those small big kid toys like Legos. Be sure to talk to them about how some of their toys they will need to share.

You can also have them make something special for the nursery. Then display it on the wall as a special gift - and be sure to point it out to anyone who comes to visit.

Shop for big brother or big sister gifts to be given to your kids from the baby. Even if they're old enough to know the baby didn't actually pick it out. They'll still be excited to play with a new toy that's just for them.

Take a day and set it aside just for them. Go on an adventure. Line up a day filled with some of their favorite activities or going to eat at their favorite restaurant.

Enjoy the cuddles. Soon your arms will be full of a baby that needs to be held. Use them to hug and squeeze your big kid for now.

PREPARING YOUR PETS

For some families - their pets are their first babies. It's no surprise that pet owners spend less time with their pets once the real baby comes home. That can make the transition hard for them. Your fur babies and actual babies will become best friends - with some patience.

Let them get familiar with the baby's room so they can check things out. When you don't want them in the room - things like safety gates or screen doors can keep them out but still let them see and hear what's going on.

It might seem a little strange at first but you could try a surrogate. Use a baby doll until you bring the actual baby home. That will give you a chance to teach your furry friends how to act around your child.

Be sure to introduce your baby's scent to your pet as soon as you bring your child home. Show them a blanket or article of clothing so they can get used to it ahead of time. But remember pets and babies are both unpredictable. Make sure you're always there whenever your baby and pet are in the same room.

PRE-HOSPITAL CHECKLIST

Whether you're bringing home baby number two, three or four - planning ahead is key to make the transition as smooth as possible. Here's our checklist of the six things to do before you bring your new baby home.

Make sure you have a sitter lined up for your older children. Go ahead and get what you need from storage. Make sure it works. Clean out your diaper bag. Stock up on essentials. Make sure all your bottles and pacifiers are sterilized.

