Six things to know - 5/9/17

The former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student is now in a Kentucky jail. Tad Cummins is being held in a Henderson County jail. Cummins and the teen were found in California. He faces federal charges including bringing a minor across state lines for sex.



Paducah's City Commission will vote today on the future of Pecan Drive. They're deciding whether to rezone the area to allow a skilled nursing home to be built. Community members are worried about the noise, traffic, and flooding the construction could create.



A lane of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed today. Crews will be working to complete slope stability work at Sloan Creek. The work is happening between North End Boulevard and 2nd Street.



South Koreans are choosing their next president. Tuesday's election is the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that toppled Park-Geun-hye, who is now jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges.



Top White House advisers are expected to talk about whether the U.S. should withdraw from the landmark international climate deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration. The U.S. pledged to significantly reduce plant warming carbon emission in the coming decade under the deal.



In just over four months, we'll be giving away this year's Paducah St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets are on sale today. You can get yours at Regions Bank locations or Lowell King Insurance at Bardwell. You can also call 1-800-382-8604 or click here.