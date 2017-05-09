Missing baby girl from Memphis found, non-custodial father arrested

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Alvin Lloyd has been arrested and Ayla Settles has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.



The Memphis Police Department says 5-month-old Ayla Settles was taken by her non-custodial father, 19-year-old Alvin Lloyd, around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday by force.



Lloyd ran away with Ayla on foot and is believed to be in the Memphis area.



Lloyd has an extensive criminal history and should be approached with caution.



Ayla was last seen wearing a red onsie.



Lloyd is 6'1", 163 pounds, and was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.



If you have any information call 911.