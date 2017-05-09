New study: Kentucky one of the worst states to be a police officer in

A recent study found that Kentucky and Illinois are on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to the best and worst states to be a police officer in.



WalletHub recently complied 20 different key metrics and ranked each state from the best for police officers to the worst.



Some of those metrics include job opportunities, job hazards, and quality of life.



Up near the top of the list was Illinois ranking in at number 4. Near the bottom of the list was Kentucky at number 47.



Tennessee was just above Kentucky at 46 and Missouri at 44.



Illinois earned high marks for having the highest median income, but ranked at the very bottom for having the lowest percentage of homicide cases solved.



Kentucky got docked for having the fewest law-enforcement officers per capita, and the lowest state and local police-protection expenses per capita.



Out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, North Dakota ranked in at number 1 and Louisiana ranked in at number 51.



You can read more on this study, including a breakdown of the methodology, by clicking here.