Homemade explosive device found in McCracken County during traffic stop

A Paducah man was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies found that he had a homemade explosive device.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says around 3:06 a.m. deputies pulled over a pickup truck on Hinkleville Road for registration violations.



Deputies talked with the driver, 38-year-old Anthony Gonzales of Paducah, and searched the truck.



Inside they found drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, illegally possessed prescription medication, and a homemade explosive device.



When the explosive device was found, the Paducah Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene. They collected the device and deemed it safe.



Gonzales was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was charged with:

- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

- Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

- Illegal possession of a legend drug

- Possession of a destructive device or booby trap device

- No insurance

- No registration plates

- No registration receipt