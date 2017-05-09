With summer approaching, season passes now on sale for Noble Park Pool in Paducah

In just a few weeks Noble Park Pool in Paducah will be open for the summer.



Families expecting to take advantage of the pool all summer can now buy a season pass through the Parks Services Department.



A season pass is $50 per person. However, three season passes can be purchased for $125.



You must purchase season passes at the Paducah Parks Services Office located 1400 HC Mathis Drive. Season passes cannot be purchased at the Noble Park Pool.



Regular pool admission is $6 for adults and for children at least five years old, $3.50 for children four years old and younger, and $3.50 for seniors.



The pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 27.



The Robert Coleman Sprayground located at Husbands Street and Walter Jetton Drive will also open on Saturday, May 27.



The free sprayground is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Labor Day or until the weather turns chilly.