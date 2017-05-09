$1.5 million of heroin found during semi inspection in Lyon County, KY

Kentucky State Police arrested two Utah men after they were found transporting 33 pounds of heroin.



On Monday around 7:22 p.m., troopers stopped a semi on Interstate 24 in Lyon County to do a commercial vehicle inspection.



The troopers found a small amount of heroin on one of the two people inside the semi.



As they continued to search the semi, they found 33 pounds of heroin. The heroin has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.



Troopers arrested 29-year-old Roberto Orozco of West Valley, Utah, and 50-year-old Alberto Leal-Martinez of Magna, Utah.



Both were charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, a Class B felony, and taken to the Caldwell County Jail.



An investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.