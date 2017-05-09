ICYMI: Marshall County leaders look for new source of E911 funding

In Marshall County, finding funding for the local E911 system has been an ongoing concern for leaders for. Here is what you may have missed from our coverage of the issue last year:

On March 15, 2016, the Marshall County Fiscal Court heard citizens' concerns about the future of the county's E911 system. During that fiscal court meeting Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said the county was considering several options. He said it would not be a quick decision.

On March 31, 2016, the Marshall County E911 Board threw its support behind a fee to pay for the service. Money for the Marshall County E911 Center comes from state funds from wireless subscribers, money from landline fees, and a subsidy from the fiscal court. During that E911 board meeting, the board said the total incoming funds — more than $300,000 — are not enough to cover its nearly $600,000 budget. The proposed fee, estimated at $30, would be administered per household per year. It would get rid of the current landline fees.

In April of 2016, we told you Marshall County's E911 board said it supports an option to establish $35 fee per year, per household. The board discussed attaching the fee to property or utility taxes. We also spoke with a local business owner who told us why he supports the proposed fee. He told us he is glad to pay the existing landline fee, but the new fee that would not be tied to landlines would help spread the cost in the community. Landlines are used less and less, meaning fewer people are chipping into that landline